STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Showers hit paddy and potato in Cuttack  

Affected by Jawad, farmers who had to wait to harvest their crops until the stormwater receded from their lands have been hit again by the unseasonal rains.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer assessing his crop loss.

A farmer assessing his crop loss. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Unseasonal rains have come as a double-whammy for farmers of Cuttack district.
Rains since Tuesday have not just affected the harvesting of Kharif paddy but also hit potato cultivation in the district.

Farmers said that ripe paddy crops over 1,06,645 hectares (ha) of land were inundated due to heavy showers that lashed Cuttack district under the influence of the cyclone Jawad from December 3 to 5. Erratic rains continued till December 9. 

Farmers had to wait till stormwater was released from their land to harvest the crops.  However, they failed to cut the paddy stalks as rains again hit the district from December 27.

“After the condition improved 12 days back, we began recovering our paddy crop. But the process has been stalled again due to the fresh unseasonal rains. We cannot hope for any income from the crops now”, said Ramesh Rout, a farmer of Kisilo village under Bandhakatia gram panchayat in Nischintakoili block.
The unseasonal rain and delay in Kharif harvesting have also hampered potato cultivation.  Usually, farmers take up potato cultivation in the same land after harvesting the Kharif paddy crop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unseasonal rains Paddy crop loss Odisha farmers Cuttack district paddy crop loss
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp