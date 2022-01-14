STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Age relaxation not applicable for Odisha government posts whose recruitment process has started

Odisha cabinet had approved a proposal to enhance the upper age limit of all government jobs from 32 years to 38 years to give ample chance to candidates to participate in recruitment examinations.

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after enhancing the upper age limit for all government jobs from 32 years to 38 years, the state government on Thursday maintained that the relaxation will not be applied to posts for which the recruitment process has already started.

In a letter to secretaries of the Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha Staff Selection Commission and the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, the General Administration department said that in order to enable over-aged candidates to take advantage of the relaxation, it should be implemented in a manner that the recruitment process is not affected.

The department has clarified that the notification will be applicable in those cases where the last date of application for recruitment to any post is still not over, as on the date of issue of the notification. The state government amended the Orissa Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989 for implementation of the decision. 

The state cabinet had approved a proposal to enhance the upper age limit of all government jobs from 32 years to 38 years to give ample chance to candidates to participate in recruitment examinations. The relaxation in the upper age limit will only be available for three calendar years - 2021, 2022 and 2023. Age relaxation will also be implemented for different categories of candidates.

While the upper age limit to apply for government jobs will be 43 years for those belonging to ST, SC and SEBC categories, it will be 48 years for general candidates with disabilities. The upper age limit for jobs will be 43 years for all women candidates. For PwD candidates of ST, SC and SEBC categories, the upper age limit has been fixed at 53 years.

