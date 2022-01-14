GST, Central Excise in Bhubaneswar zone log 37 per cent revenue growth  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The GST, Central Excise and Customs, Bhubaneswar zone, has registered 37 per cent (pc) growth in its revenue collection so far this year over the previous year. Officials said the overall revenue from GST, Customs and Central Excise till the end of December, 2021 in the current financial year (2021-22) was Rs 36,792.49 crore which is 37.04 pc more compared to the 2020-21 financial year.

In December alone, the zone collected Rs 4, 807.32 crore towards GST and other taxes registering a growth of 7.63 pc over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. GST collection till December has remained 106.01 pc more over last year. Similarly, Central Excise revenue and tax towards Customs duty have also been 4.82 pc and 67.81 pc more than the previous year.

Chief Commissioner of Bhubaneswar zone R Manga Babu said the overall growth in tax collection is mainly due to the increased industrial activity. He added that regular surveys were conducted by the Centre and 18,674 new taxpayers granted registration by the tax administration between April and December to increase the taxpayers base in the zone.