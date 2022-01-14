Rourkela Steel Plant to check pollution in Brahmani river

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the existing treatment facilities and quality of treated wastewater discharged to river Brahmani losing efficacy, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has finally decided to tackle the issue through various projects and complete the work by the end of 2022. The existing multi-stage treatment strategy involves the processing of wastewater at the Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs) of respective departments.

This will be done before discharging the treated effluent to the Guradhi nullah through nine outfalls to a lagoon which acts as an oxidation pond for secondary treatment. The lagoon, spread over 52 hectare, is designed to retain and naturally treat the wastewater for several days with RSP claiming that the quality of the treated wastewater to the river is always within the statutory norms.

Sources said, work is in full swing to de-silt the lagoon with the evacuation of three lakh cubic metres of silt using dredging/mechanical excavation. The project worth Rs 23 crore envisages creating a clear water body over around 20 hectares to add to the biodiversity and aesthetics.

Another project, at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore, is underway for the biological treatment of Coke Oven effluent at the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) Plant. Now, the treated water from the BOD Plant is recycled back to Coke Ovens for its utilisation in coke quenching.

A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for Rs 15 crore is being installed at Outfall-7 for treatment of wastewater generated at different canteens, washrooms and toilets. Another project is also underway for the total treatment of effluents coming to Outfall-1 from the Steel Melting Shop-2 with the latest technology.

Andhra Pradesh trawler seized near Rushikulya mouth

BERHAMPUR: Wildlife wing of the Forest department seized an Andhra Pradesh trawler for fishing in the prohibited zone near Rushikulya mouth on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials led by Khallikote ranger Sidhartha Sankar Sahu and Rambha forester Abinash Choudhury apprehended the trawler and seized 340 kg of fish besides detaining seven crew members. They were later handed over to the Fisheries department.