STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant to check pollution in Brahmani river

This will be done before discharging the treated effluent to the Guradhi nullah through nine outfalls to a lagoon which acts as an oxidation pond for secondary treatment.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Desilting of Guradhi nullah underway in Rourkela

Desilting of Guradhi nullah underway in Rourkela (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With the existing treatment facilities and quality of treated wastewater discharged to river Brahmani losing efficacy, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has finally decided to tackle the issue through various projects and complete the work by the end of 2022. The existing multi-stage treatment strategy involves the processing of wastewater at the Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs) of respective departments. 

This will be done before discharging the treated effluent to the Guradhi nullah through nine outfalls to a lagoon which acts as an oxidation pond for secondary treatment. The lagoon, spread over 52 hectare, is designed to retain and naturally treat the wastewater for several days with RSP claiming that the quality of the treated wastewater to the river is always within the statutory norms. 

Sources said, work is in full swing to de-silt the lagoon with the evacuation of three lakh cubic metres of silt using dredging/mechanical excavation. The project worth Rs 23 crore envisages creating a clear water body over around 20 hectares to add to the biodiversity and aesthetics.

Another project, at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore, is underway for the biological treatment of Coke Oven effluent at the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) Plant. Now, the treated water from the BOD Plant is recycled back to Coke Ovens for its utilisation in coke quenching. 

A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for Rs 15 crore is being installed at Outfall-7 for treatment of wastewater generated at different canteens, washrooms and toilets. Another project is also underway for the total treatment of effluents coming to Outfall-1 from the Steel Melting Shop-2 with the latest technology. 

Andhra Pradesh trawler seized near Rushikulya mouth

BERHAMPUR: Wildlife wing of the Forest department seized an Andhra Pradesh trawler for fishing in the prohibited zone near Rushikulya mouth on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials led by Khallikote ranger Sidhartha Sankar Sahu and Rambha forester Abinash Choudhury apprehended the trawler and seized 340 kg of fish besides detaining seven crew members. They were later handed over to the Fisheries department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant wastewater treatment Brahmani river pollution
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp