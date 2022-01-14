STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology takes action against six senior students for ragging

The fine amount should be deposited by the parents in the account of Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur district has decided to deduct marks and impose a penalty on six senior students in connection with a ragging incident in December last year.

The disciplinary action was taken against the six students- three from Production Engineering, two from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (El & TE), and one from Electrical Engineering - based on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and subsequent approval of the Vice-Chancellor, a statement issued by VSSUT said.

It has been decided to deduct one grade point from the first two subjects in the current seventh end-semester examination-2021 of the erring students.

The authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all six students.

"The fine amount should be deposited by the parents in the account of Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022," the statement said.

A second-year student of Production Engineering has also been warned to act sensibly for "bringing discipline in the campus".

The six students and their guardians have been asked to submit a declaration /undertaking in the prescribed format in the office of the Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022.

The ragging incident had taken place in the institute at Burla on December 17, 2021, when the seniors allegedly assaulted and abused a second-year student.

Separate complaints were filed in this regard with the Burla police station and VSSUT authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology VSSUT Sambalpur VSSUT Ragging
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp