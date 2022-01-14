STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

World’s 1st baby with bony tail in thoracic region fine after 3 surgeries

Claimed to be the first such phenomenon to be reported in the world, the surgeons have successfully operated on the infant and removed the abnormal growth.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors performing surgery to remove the baby's bony tail

Doctors performing surgery to remove the baby's bony tail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Neurosurgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, have come across a baby with a rare human tail formed in the upper back region of the body. Claimed to be the first such phenomenon to be reported in the world, the surgeons have successfully operated on the infant and removed the abnormal growth.

The baby boy was born to a couple from Kakatpur in Puri district in November last year. Suspecting it to be a rare disease, panicked parents had brought him to SUM hospital for treatment. During the investigation, the doctors found the tail-like growth on the spinal cord. 

Neurosurgeon Dr. Rama Chandra Deo said the baby had a spinal cord anomaly with a tail at the upper back and a dermal sinus pit in the coccygeal area. “Although 26 cases of bony tail have been reported in the world so far, this is the only known case of a bony human tail in the thoracic region. In earlier cases, the tails have been spotted at the lower end of the spine in the coccygeal region,” he said.

Most people are not born with a tail because the structure disappears or absorbs into the body during foetal development and forms the vestigial tailbone or coccyx. The human tail is a rare congenital condition. As per the existing medical literature, the presence of bony tails in humans has been reported since 1880. A total 195 cases have been documented so far and 26 among them were people with actual bony tails. 

“True bony human tail is exceedingly rare. In the initial days, certain cases with the growth of hair, skin or flesh have been cited as bony tails. But now a bony tail is considered to be documented only if it has a bony core with muscular attachment and skin cover,” Dr. Deo said.      

After the baby was detected with rare growth, a team of neurosurgeons led by Vice-Chancellor of SOA University Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra conducted surgery and removed the tail. The baby was 14-day-old when the surgery was conducted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bony tail Human tail removal SUM Hospital Bhubaneswar Vestigial tailbone
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp