1.38 lakh migratory birds spotted in Bhitarkanika

The number of migratory birds flocking to Bhitarkanika National Park has increased marginally this year.

Migratory birds at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara

Migratory birds at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The number of migratory birds flocking to Bhitarkanika National Park has increased marginally this year. A total of 1,38,107 migratory  birds belonging to 144 species were spotted in the park during the annual census carried out on January 12. Last year, 1,36,092 birds of 121 species were counted in Bhitarkanika.

The number of winged visitors increased this year due to availability of open space after eviction of illegal prawn gheris on vast tracts of land by forest and revenue officials, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati.

As many as 17 teams comprising 60 personnel, which included ornithologists, wildlife officials and activists, took part in the bird census. The increase in the number of avian guests is a good sign for bird conservation programmes in India, the DFO said.

“We sighted around 59,285 geese and ducks. Other most important birds counted in the park are grebes, pelicans, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer, grey-headed lapwing, terek sandpiper, painted snipe and other species,” Pati added.

