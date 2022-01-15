STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

1.6 kg gold ornaments stolen from SBI in Koraput

Though the theft took place around two months back, it came to light after Laxmipur police detained a person in this connection on January 13.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 1.6 kg of mortgaged gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore have been stolen from the State Bank of India’s Laxmipur branch in Koraput. Though the theft took place around two months back, it came to light after Laxmipur police detained a person in this connection on Thursday. 

Sources said police have recovered some of the stolen ornaments from the person’s house and are interrogating him at an undisclosed location. The detained person is reportedly an employee of the bank.
Confirming the development, a police officer on condition of anonymity said the accused managed to steal gold ornaments weighing around 1,600 gm of customers mortgaged in the bank. The theft went unnoticed for several days. However, when bank employees found the ornaments missing, they checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused.

Later, bank officials lodged a complaint in this regard with Laxmipur police. During the investigation, it was found that a bank employee was involved in the theft. On Thursday, police raided the house of the accused and recovered a portion of the stolen gold ornaments besides detaining him. 

Police said the accused is being grilled. An investigation is underway to find out the involvement of other persons in the theft. “Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. Efforts are on to round up all the suspects and crack the case,” said DIG, South Western Range Rajesh Pandit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput police Koraput SBI robbery Robbery Bank employee
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp