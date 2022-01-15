Embankment proposed along Talasari-Udaipur 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Bhograi MLA and chairman of district development committee Ananta Das has proposed to the state government to construct a coastal embankment from Udaipur to Bhusandeswar, to manage natural disasters like cyclones along with tourism development in the block. The proposed 17-km embankment is estimated at around Rs 280 crore.

According to Das, a small amount of financial assistance by the government is insufficient to protect the properties along the beach which are popular tourist areas but face damage due to frequent cyclones.

Tourists visit other places like Chandaneswar and Bhusandeswar temples but are no longer visiting the beach due to poor road connectivity and the destruction of the embankment. Once a new protection wall comes up along the stretch and the marine drive is developed, the tourism potential of the place will see a change, he said.

Contacted, superintending engineer of Balasore Irrigation Division Pravash Pradhan said a letter in this regard was sent from the office of chief engineer, Water Resources to chief engineer and manager of Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga Basin, Laxmiposi (Mayurbhanj) on November 23 last year. Necessary steps will be taken after a review of the present status, he said.