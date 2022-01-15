STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen’s Baton for Commonwealth Games arrives in Bhubaneswar

The baton will be in Bhubaneswar for the night, and on Jan 15, it will tour Puri and Konark where dignitaries and senior district officials will receive it.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The team with the Queen’s Baton for CWC-2022 in Bhubaneswar

The team with the Queen’s Baton for CWC-2022 in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Queen’s Baton for the Commonwealth Games-2022 (CWG) arrived in the state Capital on Friday. It was received by Odisha Hockey Promotion Council chairman Dilip Tirkey, officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department and Odisha Olympic Association at the Biju Patnaik airport.
Eminent sportspersons of the state including Anuradha Biswal and Shradhanjali Samantray were present to welcome the Queen’s Baton.

The baton will be in Bhubaneswar for the night, and on Saturday, it will tour Puri and Konark where dignitaries and senior district officials will receive it. It will then return to Bhubaneswar for the symbolic relay at the Kalinga Stadium.

“It is a momentous and historic occasion for us. It is a great honour for Odisha to receive the Queen’s Baton and be part of its journey prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games 2022,” said Tirkey.

It began on October 7 last year at the Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth II placed her message onto the baton, signifying the start of the 294-day relay to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

