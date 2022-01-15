Veer Surendra Sai University levies grade point deduction, fine on six students for ragging

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla has initiated disciplinary action against six final year BTech students for allegedly ragging a junior on December 17 last year.

As per a notice issued by the university, the implicated students, three from Production Engineering, two from Electronics and Telecom Engineering and one from Electrical Engineering branch, will have one grade point deducted in the first two subjects of the current seventh end-semester examination, 2021.

Further, a fine of Rs 15,000 has been imposed on all six. This apart, the students will have to submit an undertaking stating that they will refrain from indulging in any unlawful activities on the university campus in the future, the notice added.

The incident had taken place near the university campus on December 17 last year. The complainant, a second-year student of the Production Engineering department, had alleged that some seniors, in an inebriated state had assaulted and abused him. He had sustained grievous injuries.

Separate complaints were filed by the victim and his family with the Burla police station and VSSUT authorities. Earlier, on September 30, 2021, the disciplinary committee of the university had ordered as many as 12 students to vacate the hostels for their involvement in the ragging of a third-year student.