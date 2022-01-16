Water crisis grips Malkangiri village

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Villagers of Ranginiguda in Parkanmala gram panchayat under Khairput block are struggling for safe drinking water as three tube wells catering to around 40 families lie defunct.

As a result, villagers are forced to walk a long distance to go to the nearest chua or stream or resort to private tube wells. Women, who are mostly seen waiting in long queues for their turn at the stream, allege administrative apathy over the matter. Their miseries do not end there as the stream is contaminated with silt deposits, leading to health hazards.

Contacted, Khairput BDO Hruda Ranjan Sahu said that one tube well has been repaired on Saturday and the remaining will be completed in a day. “The repair work could have been done earlier if the villagers had lodged the complaint in the register kept at the panchayat office,” added Sahu.

