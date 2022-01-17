STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Promotion of 14 IAS officers to Chief Secretary rank with hefty pay raises brows

The 7th Pay Commission has fixed the salary of officers at the apex level at Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The promotion of four IAS officers to the apex pay scale by the State government on Saturday has raised several eyebrows as it not only violates the IAS (Cadre) Rules but also does not justify the necessity of so many officers at the top echelon of the bureaucracy.

The approved strength of IAS officers in the Chief Secretary cadre in the State is four. Apart from the Chief Secretary; Member, Board of Revenue; Chief Administrator KBK and Development Commissioner are cadre posts.

As per the IAS Cadre Rules, the State government can operate a maximum equal number of posts in ex-cadre taking the total number of posts in the apex scale (level-17 in the pay matrix) to eight. The 7th Pay Commission has fixed the salary of officers at the apex level at Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

The four IAS officers (1991 batch) who were given a promotion to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary were due for promotion to the apex scale from January 1, 2021 on completion of 30 years of their service. 
However, their promotion was delayed for a year as there was no vacancy in the apex scale. There were 10 officers in apex scale as against the eight cadre and ex-cadre posts. 

Additional Chief Secretaries Mona Sharma and Sanjeev Chopra were in excess of the cadre strength. Three IAS officers became surplus in the ex-cadre after the return of GVV Sarma from Central deputation in May 2021.

“There is no vacancy in the apex scale even now. The number of officers in this scale has gone up to 14 after the new promotions. The State government created temporary ex-cadre posts without approval of the Centre and this is against the rules,” said an officer dealing with IAS Cadre Rules in the General Administration department.

As per the rules, the State government has to take the approval of the Department of Personnel and Training - the cadre control authority of IAS officers - for promotion of these officers to the apex scale with the justification of their requirement. As such there is no need for so many officers at the top level, sources maintained.

“This is not the first time that the government created temporary ex-cadre posts in excess of the approved strength. This happened in 2017 and 2018 to allow promotion of 1986 and 1987 batch officers respectively,” the officer said.

The IAS officers are the favoured lot while a majority of the government employees (of about 351 cadres) are suffering silently without career progression for years due to the unusual delay in holding the department promotion committee meeting or under the plea that vacancy is not available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS Officers IAS Cadre IAS Promotion Chief Secretary Cadre
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp