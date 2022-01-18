STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid victim’s wife donates Rs 30L to CMRF

In a unique humanitarian gesture, wife of a Covid victim donated Rs 30 lakh which her family had received through crowd-sourcing towards treatment of her husband.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:02 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique humanitarian gesture, wife of a Covid victim donated Rs 30 lakh which her family had received through crowd-sourcing towards treatment of her husband.

Mousumi Mohanty, wife of late Abhishek Mohapatra of Bhadrak, handed over Rs 30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and another Rs 10 lakh to district Red Cross Society for support of people getting infected during the pandemic.

“I donated the money to CMRF and Red Cross to help the families whose loved ones are getting infected with Covid,” said Mousumi. Abhishek had died due to post-Covid complications in September last year after undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment in Kolkata for around three months. 

A native of Basudevpur, he was airlifted to Kolkata on June 7 last year but he lost his battle against Covid-19. For the expensive ECMO treatment, the family had received funds through crowdsourcing.
Mousumi also expressed her gratitude to the people who donated money for treatment of her husband. ENS

