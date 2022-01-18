Prime accused in Bamunigaon rape nabbed

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput police on Monday arrested notorious criminal Lal Bahadur Darji alias Lalu, the prime accused in Bamunigaon rape case that took place on December 24.

Lalu was apprehended from Onkadeli within Machkund police limits near Andhra Pradesh border. A country-made pistol was seized from his possession. He was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later produced in court.

Sources said at least 18 criminal cases are pending against Lalu. Earlier, police had arrested another accused in the case Mina Barik on January 4 near Padwa forest in Koraput. Lalu and Mina had allegedly raped a woman in presence of her husband at gunpoint in Bamunigaon.

