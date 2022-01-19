COVID situation under control in state: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday maintained that the COVID-19 situation in the State is under control and advised people not to panic.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation virtually, the Chief Minister emphasised on complete adherence to COVID guidelines to keep the pandemic in check. However, he asked the officials to intensify the vaccination drive to prevent fresh cases.

He also directed them to expedite administration of booster doses to medical staff, police, government officials and persons with comorbidity. Similarly, as mediapersons are frontline workers in the fight against Covid, provision of booster dose to them should also be given priority, he added.

Stating that COVID management in the third wave has so far proceeded on the right path, Naveen said that the number of fresh cases has also stabilised during the last couple of days.

The number of active cases has also started decreasing in some big cities of the country, he said and added that hospitalisation of patients is also very less as patients are having mild symptoms. However, he said that though these signs are encouraging, everybody should remain cautious and abide by the guidelines.

Informing that the State government’s policy of announcing micro-containment zones and strict implementation of guidelines will continue, Naveen said that patients in home isolation will also be monitored regularly.

He said that the State government has taken steps to contain the situation keeping the livelihood options of people in view. "If people cooperate, we can fight the situation without affecting livelihood," he added. He also asked Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra to launch awareness campaigns among the people as cases still remain very high and assure them that there is nothing to be afraid of.

The Chief Secretary said that COVID hospitals have been operationalised with all provisions including medicines. Additional Chief Secretary in the Health department RK Sharma said that 11, 291 beds are available in COVID hospitals, out of which only 11 per cent are occupied by patients.

Sharma informed that 92.7 per cent people of the State have received the first dose vaccination while 70.7 per cent have taken the second dose. He said that 45.5 per cent in the 15 years to 18 years age group have been vaccinated while 14 per cent have taken the booster dose.