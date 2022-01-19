Make IEC campaign on COVID more prescriptive: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra to officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing and many patients remaining in home isolation, the State government on Tuesday directed departments concerned to step up awareness activities in a campaign mode.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the Health and I & PR departments to make the information, education and communication (IEC) campaign on COVID more prescriptive and useful for the people already infected by the virus.

Reviewing the IEC activities here, Mahapatra said the service oriented IEC campaign against COVID is equally crucial for appropriate management of the infection.

"As many patients are in home isolation, they should be very clearly informed about the norms of isolation, measuring of oxygen level, which number to contact for getting doctor's advice, what precautions to take, what to do at the time of emergency, and how to avail emergency services," he said.