STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha poll body bans Republic Day tableau on state government achievements

The State Election Commission said that award and investiture ceremonies can be organized by following the existing convention.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik at the Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik at the Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday banned any tableau highlighting the achievements of the Odisha government during the Republic Day celebrations in the State.

Officials should ensure that the occasion does not become a platform for highlighting the achievements of the government, the SEC said in a letter to the office of the Governor, secretary to the Chief Minister, private secretaries to all ministers, Chief Secretary, RDCs and collectors.   

"The Commission has decided that there is no objection to Chief Minister/Cabinet ministers/ministers of the State to do the honours in the Republic Day functions at various locations subject to the condition that in their speeches, they should confine themselves to extolling the achievements of freedom fighters and martyrs in securing freedom for the country and glorification of the nation," the letter stated. 

Further, Cabinet ministers/ministers of State or any other political functionary shall not do the honours at any location on Republic Day function within their home district, it added. The Commission, however, said that award and investiture ceremonies can be organised by following the existing convention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Election Commission Republic Day Odisha government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp