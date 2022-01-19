Odisha poll body bans Republic Day tableau on state government achievements

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday banned any tableau highlighting the achievements of the Odisha government during the Republic Day celebrations in the State.

Officials should ensure that the occasion does not become a platform for highlighting the achievements of the government, the SEC said in a letter to the office of the Governor, secretary to the Chief Minister, private secretaries to all ministers, Chief Secretary, RDCs and collectors.

"The Commission has decided that there is no objection to Chief Minister/Cabinet ministers/ministers of the State to do the honours in the Republic Day functions at various locations subject to the condition that in their speeches, they should confine themselves to extolling the achievements of freedom fighters and martyrs in securing freedom for the country and glorification of the nation," the letter stated.

Further, Cabinet ministers/ministers of State or any other political functionary shall not do the honours at any location on Republic Day function within their home district, it added. The Commission, however, said that award and investiture ceremonies can be organised by following the existing convention.