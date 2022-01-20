IT engineer from Odisha's Angul prefers being public servant, enters panchayat poll frenzy

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a pandemic world full of insecurities, when youngsters may well opt for cushy high-paying corporate jobs, a 27-year-old engineer of Angul has chosen to leave the comforts behind and thrown his hat in the ring for the panchayat elections.

Sujit Mahallick, a native of Poktunga village, left his job as assistant engineer in a private company and filed nominations papers as BJD candidate for sarpanch post from the panchayat which comprises two villages - Poktunga and Rampur.

He submitted his papers at the Collectorate on Wednesday, ushering in hope for development in his area. After obtaining his Plus Two from Bantala College, Sujit enrolled in IGIT-Saranga to pursue B.Tech. After graduation, he worked in two jobs prior to his recent engagement as assistant engineer in Jharsuguda which he quit to come back to his village.

"Elected representatives simply make tall promises during the elections and forget afterwards. Looking at the plight of the village and residents who are desperate in need of upliftment, I decided to leave my job and come back to serve them," said Sujit who is now being congratulated for his noble intent.

Asked how he would arrange funds because elections are a lot about campaigning and other pre-poll activities, the 27-year-old banks on the support of the villagers. "Our opposition is BJP and Congress while ruling BJD has clearly undertaken more development and welfare work at the grassroots level. I am not worried as people understand this and lend their support to me," added Sujit.

Around 5,300 villagers of Poktunga panchayat will exercise their franchise in the elections slated to take place on February 16.

