Odisha: Aroma of coffee to spread again in Kalahandi's Thuamul Rampur

Published: 20th January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Coffee cultivation is all set to return to Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi after more than two decades. 

The Indian Coffee Board (ICB) has once again evinced interest in expansion of coffee cultivation in Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts owing to their favourable climatic conditions and feasibility.

Sources said that the local unit of the board has been asked by the directorate of soil conversation to identify suitable government land which has sown the seeds of hope among coffee growers in the region. The department has earmarked 481 acre of land for the purpose and clearance from higher authorities is awaited for further action. 

"After obtaining profits from applying the Wadi model of cultivation that has facilitated sustainable agriculture besides departmental plantation of mango and other fruit-bearing trees, the tribal population of the block is hopeful of reaping same benefits in coffee cultivation," said S Acharya, in-charge of Thuamul Rampur soil conservation range. 

Earlier, the Soil Conservation department, through funding under National Rural Employment Programme and Drought Prone Area Programme, took up coffee cultivation on around 328 hectare of government land in Badkhaman, Belghati, Dakpat, Kudipat, Amliam, Kamalajharan and Kendu Pahad under Thuamul Rampur block between 1967 and 1988.

For economic uplift of the tribals, around two acre of the planted area was given to 700 beneficiaries, besides providing a boost to the economy. But just as the plants started bearing fruit, the entire area including white oak trees were cleaned by the tribals for Podu cultivation misguided by some unscrupulous people. This resulted in large-scale deforestation, soil and nutrient loss. 

