Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurates six new courts

By Express News Service CUTTACK: The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Wednesday said that much of the success of the justice delivery system depends on the collective efforts of judges, judicial officers, members of the bar, local administration and police. He inaugurated six new courts - Court of Civil Judge-cum-JMFC at Kudumuluguma in Malkangiri district, two women's courts (senior civil judge-cum-assistant sessions judge) at Bhawanipatna and Keonjhar besides and three courts of Senior Civil Judge (LR

The Chief Justice said that opening of the Court of Civil Judge-cum-JMFC at Kudumuluguma is an acknowledgement of the existence of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in the judicial map of Odisha. It also acknowledges them as part of the diverse population of Indian citizens and the need for protection of their rights guaranteed under Indian Constitution.

He said that the blend of the prevalent legal system and their traditional dispute redressal system would offer the judge of the newly inaugurated court a different learning experience. "The judge can also adopt the best practices prevailing in the traditional system to settle the disputes through alternative dispute redressal mechanisms," he said.

The Chief Justice expressed hope that the two women's courts at Bhawanipatna and Keonjhar would ensure protection of dignity of women litigants and provide them speedy justice. Speaking on the occasion, Justice SK Panigrahi said that the long-cherished demand of the locals and local bar association was fulfilled by the inauguration of the court at Kudumuluguma.

It is another stepping stone to make justice available at people's doorsteps, he said and added that the quality of dispensation of justice is dependent upon the efforts and mutual cooperation between Bench and Bar.

Among others, Justice S Pujahari, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo and Justice BP Routray were present.