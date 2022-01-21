Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's Odisha unit to protest privatisation of NALCO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has announced a statewide protest against the decision of the Central government to privatise aluminium major NALCO.

State general secretary of the labour union Binay Tripathy said that all unions of RSS in the State including those operating in NALCO will hold protests, rallies and demonstrations across the State from January 23 to 31.

"There is absolutely no justification for privatisation of NALCO which has been making profit throughout its 42 years of journey. The Central PSU has contributed Rs 46,000 crore to the Centre and Rs 7,000 crore to the State exchequer so far," he said.

Privatisation of NALCO will pave way for retrenchments and exploitation of the marginalised sections of the State and make the jobs of the regular employees uncertain, he said.