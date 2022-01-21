STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Zilla Parishad polls: BJD accuses BJP candidate Sasmita Pati of violating election code

Describing this as a serious violation of model code of conduct, the BJD leaders urged the Commission to take strict action against her. 

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD demanded strong action against the BJP's Zilla Parishad candidate Sasmita Pati by the State Election Commission (SEC) for violation of model code of conduct during filing of nomination papers on Thursday. Sasmita has filed nomination for ZP member post in Bhubaneswar Zone-30. 

In a memorandum to State Election Commissioner AP Padhi, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that the BJP candidate was accompanied by more than 100 supporters and party leaders during her filing of nomination papers. Describing this as a serious violation of model code of conduct, the BJD leaders urged the Commission to take strict action against her. 

