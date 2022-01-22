STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court in Odisha sentences elderly man to 10-years jail for raping minor girl

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

Published: 22nd January 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 11:14 AM

By PTI

POCSO judge Sumita Jena on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Bhagamat Tudu, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On September 20, 2017, the 10-year-old girl had gone to the forest for grazing of goats near her village in Bisoi block when Tudu raped her.

The judgement was based on the victim's statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added.

