Republic Day: Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha to unfurl Tricolour at Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday announced the names of ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist National Flag and take salute in the districts and major cities on Republic Day.

According to a release, different ministers have been assigned the responsibilities in 20 districts of the State. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will unfurl the flag at Cuttack, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will take the salute at Sambalpur.

Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das, Minister of State for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Das and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda will take salute at Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur respectively.

The revenue divisional commissioners of southern, northern and central divisions will hoist the Tricolour at Berhampur, Rourkela and Khurda respectively. Similarly, Collectors will take the salute at Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Parlakhemundi, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi respectively.