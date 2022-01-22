STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Republic Day: Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha to unfurl Tricolour at Cuttack

The State government on Friday announced the names of ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist National Flag and take salute in the districts and major cities on Republic Day.

Published: 22nd January 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha

Odisha minister Bikram Keshari Arukha (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday announced the names of ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist National Flag and take salute in the districts and major cities on Republic Day.

According to a release, different ministers have been assigned the responsibilities in 20 districts of the State. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will unfurl the flag at Cuttack, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will take the salute at Sambalpur.

Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das, Minister of State for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Das and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda will take salute at Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur respectively.

The revenue divisional commissioners of southern, northern and central divisions will hoist the Tricolour at Berhampur, Rourkela and Khurda respectively. Similarly, Collectors will take the salute at Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Parlakhemundi, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bikram Keshari Arukha Odisha government Republic Day Republic Day celebrations
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp