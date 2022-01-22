Two Odisha government officers allege manhandling by Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Friday found himself embroiled in controversy after two officers of Mayurbhanj District Planning Board leveled allegations of manhandling against him.

However, the Minister rubbished the accusations and said the officers were working at the behest of BJD and trying to malign the BJP by creating drama as the elections are drawing close.

The officers in-charge Deputy Director and Assistant Director of Mayurbhanj District Planning Board Aswini Mallick and Debashish Mohapatra claimed that the Union Minister called them to his office for updates on the funds expenditure under MP and MLA Local Area Development scheme and threw a chair at them during the discussion after closing the door and asking other party members to leave.

As per their claims, Mohapatra's left hand was fractured while Mallick suffered injuries on his body trying to rescue his colleague. They were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

However, the Union Minister refuted the allegations. Speaking to mediapersons, Tudu said he had called the two officers to a conference hall at Balasore Golei to review utilisation of MLA and MPLAD funds up to 2021 but they denied meeting the Minister as that would violate the Model Code of Conduct in force at present.

The Union Minister further called them to meet him at his office at Takatpur around 11 am to discuss the matter but the officers reportedly did not turn up. Tudu said he informed a higher official in this regard following which the officers showed up but since they were late, he did not carry on the discussion and asked them to come again on Saturday.

"I am not involved in assaulting the officers. They could have been beaten up by other people outside and are creating drama to tarnish my image. They are working at the behest of BJD," he said. Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati said a case has been registered basing on the complaint of Mallick.