Odisha: ASHA worker who helped scores of deliveries, dies during labour

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Sumitra Rout, an ASHA worker of Tenapali village, was the hope of many pregnant women through their maternity days but she lost her battle with life as she readied to deliver her child on Friday night. Alleging medical negligence, her family members and ASHA worker’s association staged protest on the Dharmagarh-Raipur NH disrupting vehicular traffic for hours.

Sumitra was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital on Friday evening after complaining of labour pain. Late night at around 1 am, as her condition deteriorated, doctors asked her family members to shift her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna. However, she breathed her last at the DHH reportedly due to complications.

On Saturday morning, Sumitra’s family along with members of district ASHA worker’s association staged dharna on the NH alleging that she was not attended to by the doctors at the sub-divisional hospital.

“Strict action should be taken against the doctors on duty and adequate compensation extended to Sumitra’s family,” said Pankajini Naik, district president of the association.

Contacted, CDMO Dr Ranjan Kumar Mitra said Sumitra’s due date for delivery was February 21 and she was admitted to the hospital as she started experiencing labour pain days in advance.

“She was shifted in 108 ambulance to DHH for further treatment while maternity ward records state that she was under distress with acute bleeding and anaemia along with a weak foetal heart beat. She passed away in the wee hours of Saturday,” added Mitra.