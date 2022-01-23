Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks party leaders to counter false propaganda by Opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD is faced with a huge problem of rebel candidates in the panchayat election, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday called upon the party leaders to give a fitting reply to Opposition political parties “who are trying to mislead the people by their campaigns.”

Addressing the first meeting of observers, district presidents, MLAs and MPs after the filing of nomination papers was over, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition political parties do not have any issue and will resort to false campaign against the BJD.

Asking the party leaders to take the success of the State government to the people to gain their confidence, Naveen said that people love BJD because of its commitment for their welfare.

The Chief Minister said that the success of schemes such as the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart card, loan assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to the self help groups of Mission Shakti and Rs 10,000 annual assistance to each landless farmer under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme should be highlighted by the BJD leaders in the panchayat election.

Describing the BSKY smart card scheme as a revolutionary move, the Chief Minister said that it has created hope and confidence among the people. Besides, the Mo Sarkar initiative has made people a stakeholder in governance, he said and added that the BJD showed the way to other governments by providing financial assistance to families having ration cards, repair of pucca ghars in rural areas and those who have not got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister asked the party leaders to create awareness among the people about the rapid strides made by his government in irrigation, education, industries and tribal welfare sectors under the BJD government in the State.

“Create awareness among the people about the success of so many government schemes, counter false propaganda by the Opposition and I am confident that people will again bless us as they have done in so many elections,” he added.