STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reduces COVID isolation to seven days

The Odisha government reduced the isolation norms to seven days if a Covid patient has no fever for three consecutive days.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation Ward

For representational purposes (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday reduced the isolation norms to seven days if a Covid patient has no fever for three consecutive days.

Updating on the Covid situation in the State, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said a Covid patient’s isolation period will be considered as complete if there is no fever for three days. However, the patient has to self-monitor the health condition for another week, he said.

“A positive person had the potential to infect others during the incubation period of 10 days in the first and second waves of the pandemic which is why people were asked to remain in isolation for 14 days. As per latest studies, the transmission period of the virus has come down to five-six days now. Accordingly, the isolation has been reduced to a week,” Dr Mishra told mediapersons.

He advised patients to immediately consult doctors in case of recurrent fever after five-six days. There is no need to use antibiotics and unnecessary drugs if there are no symptoms, he added.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases and TPR in Odisha dropped to 8,845 and 12.8 per cent (pc) respectively from the high of 11,607 and 16.7 pc recorded on January 19.

The caseload has come down in the hotspot districts, including Khurda, which topped the chart with 2,528 new cases, followed by 1,001 cases from Sundargarh, 628 from Cuttack, 290 from Balasore, 239 from Kalahandi, 232 from Balangir and 221 from Rayagada. 

Some districts like Nuapada, Sonepur and Koraput, however, saw a rise in cases as the infection spread to interior pockets. These districts recorded more than 200 cases each. The active cases stood at 76,806 after recovery of 11,344 patients.

Seven more patients, aged 47 to 65 years, succumbed to the disease taking the cumulative death toll to 8,514. Four among them were women. The deceased included two persons with no comorbidity. 

As per a recent study by SBI research group, Odisha is among six states where the rural share in new Covid cases was higher compared to urban localities. The rural share of new cases in the State was 61 pc against 39 pc in urban areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Odisha COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp