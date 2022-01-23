STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur administration forms panel to assess damage

Though no casualties were reported, the iron ore slurry submerged acres of land in Banjhiberana causing widespread damage to crops.

Farmland submerged in iron ore slurry in Banjhiberana village.

Farmland submerged in iron ore slurry in Banjhiberana village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after collapse of the tailing pond wall of the plant of JSW Bhushan Power and Steel Limited inundated vast tracts of farmland with iron ore slurry at Banjhiberana in Rengali block, the Sambalpur administration has formed a committee to assess the losses suffered by villagers.

The boundary wall on the north side of the pond in Thelkoloi block had breached at around 8:20 pm on Thursday. Thick low-grade iron ore slurry gushed out of the pond and submerged agriculture fields in adjacent Banjhiberana village. 

Though no casualties were reported, the iron ore slurry submerged acres of land in Banjhiberana causing widespread damage to crops. A poultry farm was also damaged and a village pond contaminated due to the slurry discharge. 

Following the incident, Thelkoloi police station and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and started operation to clear the slurry by using earth movers. Sources said two security guards on duty near the pond fled after the wall collapse. A missing case has been lodged in Thelkoloi police station in this regard.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sambalpur visited the village on Friday to take stock of the situation. A JSW official informed that iron ore slurry generated from the beneficiation plant is stored in the pond from where it is either disposed of or recovered as waste.

The pond wall might have collapsed due to a leakage. Repair work has already started and will be completed in two weeks. Moreover, a project is being implemented to install a paste thickener to reduce the volume of slurry. It is expected to be commissioned by February. 

ADM (General), Sambalpur Ajambar Mohanty said, “During inspection, we found that around five to seven acre of agriculture land besides a poultry farm have suffered damages. Officers of Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary departments besides the local tehsildar have been asked to assess the damage. Accordingly, the plant will be ordered to disburse compensation to the affected villagers.”

The officials have been asked to submit the report by January 24. Sources said so far, seven villagers have claimed crop loss due to the incident.

