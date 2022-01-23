STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIMSAR director Dr Lalit Meher seeks voluntary retirement

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla director Dr Lalit Meher has applied for voluntary retirement citing health reasons.

VIMSAR

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla director Dr Lalit Meher has applied for voluntary retirement citing health reasons. 

In a letter to the government, Meher said that though the date of his superannuation is February, 28, 2023, he wants to end his tenure now as he is suffering from multiple physical ailments beside mental health issues.

“Taking voluntary retirement would only be in the interest of the institution and help in the betterment of my health condition,” said Meher, who had joined as the director of the institution in June, 2020.

VIMSAR faced several management-related issues in the absence of a permanent director till two years back. In December, 2018, the government had sent then director Dr Aswini Pujhari on leave following a student agitation which had grabbed headlines.

Subsequently, the State government appointed Prakash Mohapatra as in-charge director of the institution and after his retirement, Dr Dhirendra Maharana was appointed in his place but he did not join. 

Later, Dr Prabhati Dutta was asked to step in but she declined the offer on medical grounds. Finally, an interview as conducted to fill the post in May, 2020 leading to the appointment of Meher as director. 
 

