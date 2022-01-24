STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

War veteran wants a 3rd victory in polls

For 72-year-old war veteran Duryodhana Mohanty, polls are another innings after a life dedicated to the Indian Army.

Published: 24th January 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Duryodhana Mohanty seeking the cooperation of villagers for the upcoming polls (Photo| Express)

Duryodhana Mohanty seeking the cooperation of villagers for the upcoming polls (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  For 72-year-old war veteran Duryodhana Mohanty, polls are another innings after a life dedicated to the Indian Army.

Duryodhana, who hails from Barunadia panchayat under Rajkanika block of Kendrapara, served as sarpanch in 2007 and 2012. He is back in the fray again and filed his papers for sarpanch post on Friday. He was unable to contest for the same in 2017 as the post was reserved for SC candidates.  

Duryodhana had joined the Army in 1970 at the age of 20 and went on to participate in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. During his 32-year long service, he served in Mizoram, Assam, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir.

After his retirement in 2002, he settled in his village and was elected sarpanch of the gram panchayat for two terms from 2007 to 2017. 

During his tenure, he was instrumental in the construction of pucca roads and providing piped water supply to the panchayat. “I have thrown my hat into the ring for the third time to continue serving the people of my panchayat and try to weed out corruption at the grass-root level so that people benefit from development schemes,” said Duryodhana.

Duryodhana is also the president of Kharasrota River Banchao Sangram Samiti (KRBSS), the outfit opposing the proposed Rs 754-crore mega drinking water project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polls War Veteren Duryodhana Army Sarpanch Gram Panchayat KRBSS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp