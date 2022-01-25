Husband and wife rivals in poll battle, vie for same sarpanch seat in Angul

By Express News Service

ANGULL: Angul is all set to witness an interesting domestic fight in the upcoming panchayat elections - a couple has entered the poll arena as contestants for the same sarpanch post.

Basanta Pradhan (55) and wife Suryalata (45) have filed nominations for the sarpanch seat of Jamunali panchayat in Banarpal block. While the husband is backed by the BJP, the ruling BJD has thrown its support behind Suryalata. Both filed nominations on Friday.

Talking about their candidatures, Basanta said though both of them belong to rival parties, they don’t bring politics inside their home.

They may be fighting the election as rivals but their family life is unaffected. “Inside home, we are a happy family and discharge our duties as a husband and wife. Once we enter home, we keep all politics at the doorstep,” he said.

When outside, the couple campaigns with their respective supporters and seeks votes from villagers without criticising each other. “We go to the people with our vision and plans for the panchayat’s development. Without criticising each other, we tell voters what we will do for them if elected as the sarpanch,” Basanta added.

Suryalata said they don’t interfere in each other’s political decisions. “As adults, we have the freedom to choose our political party. But we don’t let politics affect our conjugal relationship. There is no bitterness among us despite being in rival camps.” She further said it is a healthy fight between them.

“I will be happy if he wins the election. Similarly, my victory will also make him happy. Whoever wins, the sarpanch will be from our family only,” Suryalata added with a laugh. The couple has two sons. Meanwhile, villagers of Jamunali are eagerly waiting for the result of this interesting election fight between the husband and wife.