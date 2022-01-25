STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Husband and wife rivals in poll battle, vie for same sarpanch seat in Angul

Basanta Pradhan (55) and wife Suryalata (45) have filed nominations for the sarpanch seat of Jamunali panchayat in Banarpal block.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGULL: Angul is all set to witness an interesting domestic fight in the upcoming panchayat elections - a couple has entered the poll arena as contestants for the same sarpanch post.

Suryalata Pradhan

Basanta Pradhan (55) and wife Suryalata (45) have filed nominations for the sarpanch seat of Jamunali panchayat in Banarpal block. While the husband is backed by the BJP, the ruling BJD has thrown its support behind Suryalata. Both filed nominations on Friday.

Talking about their candidatures, Basanta said though both of them belong to rival parties, they don’t bring politics inside their home. 

They may be fighting the election as rivals but their family life is unaffected. “Inside home, we are a happy family and discharge our duties as a husband and wife. Once we enter home, we keep all politics at the doorstep,” he said.

When outside, the couple campaigns with their respective supporters and seeks votes from villagers without criticising each other. “We go to the people with our vision and plans for the panchayat’s development. Without criticising each other, we tell voters what we will do for them if elected as the sarpanch,” Basanta added.

Suryalata said they don’t interfere in each other’s political decisions. “As adults, we have the freedom to choose our political party. But we don’t let politics affect our conjugal relationship. There is no bitterness among us despite being in rival camps.” She further said it is a healthy fight between them. 

“I will be happy if he wins the election. Similarly, my victory will also make him happy. Whoever wins, the sarpanch will be from our family only,” Suryalata added with a laugh. The couple has two sons. Meanwhile, villagers of Jamunali are eagerly waiting for the result of this interesting election fight between the husband and wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basanta Pradhan Suryalata Couple contestants Suryalata Pradhan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp