Low-key Republic Day parade, 10 contingents to participate

The parade would be commanded by IPS Rohit Sharma. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal reviewed the full dress rehearsal and security arrangements for the parade.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Sunil Bansal takes salute as the BSF contingent marches past during full dress rehearsal in Bhubaneswar I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only 10 contingents will take part in the State level Republic Day parade, which will be held in a low-key manner due to the pandemic this year. 

School students will not participate in the parade to be held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. The parade would be commanded by IPS Rohit Sharma. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal reviewed the full dress rehearsal and security arrangements for the parade on Monday.

“As the pandemic persists, the Republic Day celebrations will remain a low-key affair and only 10 contingents will take part in the parade. As many as 25 platoons of police force and 70 officers will be deployed to maintain the law and order situation,” he said. 

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi said adequate security arrangements have been made for Republic Day. “A five-layer security arrangement will be in place on Republic Day and no traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi during the celebrations,” said Priyadarsi.

As per an order issued by the Commissionerate Police, no vehicles or pedestrians will be permitted to enter Mahatma Gandhi Marg unless specifically invited to remain present during the ceremony.

All the lanes connecting Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be sealed, and sale of gas balloons has been strictly prohibited on the stretch between PMG square and Master Canteen square on January 26 from 06.30 am till the parade is over.

