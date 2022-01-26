STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic Day 2022: Odisha CM requests people's cooperation in Covid fight in R-Day address

Stating that the freedom movement was for equality and justice, against violence and exploitation, CM Naveen Patnaik said, adding that it was a great victory of humanity for the entire world.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, called upon the people of the state to abide by guidelines to fight the third wave of COVID guidelines.

In his Republic Day message, the Chief Minister said the pandemic will soon be over with everyone's cooperation and life will soon return to normal. He also paid tributes to COVID warriors who lost their lives in the pandemic. 

Stating that the freedom movement was for equality and justice, against violence and exploitation, he said, adding that it was a great victory of humanity for the entire world. He paid tributes to patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country and said that the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is an important event this year.

The Chief Minister remembered great personalities of the country including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Veer Surendra Sai, Buxi Jagabandhu, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sahid Laxman Rout, Sahid Baji Rout and other patriots for their role in the freedom struggle.

