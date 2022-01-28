STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cops scan CCTV footage in Tudu case

Two officers of Mayurbhanj District Planning Board, deputy director Debashish Mohapatra and assistant director Ashwini Mallick had alleged that Tudu manhandled them last Friday.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File | Photo)

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A week after allegations of manhandling of government officials by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu surfaced, Baripada Town police, on Thursday started inquiry by collecting CCTV footage, medical reports, call records and statements of the complainants.  

Two officers of Mayurbhanj District Planning Board, deputy director Debashish Mohapatra and assistant director Ashwini Mallick had alleged that Tudu manhandled them last Friday. The officers claimed that Tudu called them to his office for updates on MP and MLA Local Area Development (MPLAD, MLALAD) funds expenditure and threw a chair at them during the discussion. Mohapatra’s left hand was fractured while Mallick suffered injuries on his body, the two complainants further stated. 

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against Tudu under sections 323, 341, 294 and 506 of the IPC. However, Tudu rubbished the allegations and said the officers were working at the behest of BJD and trying to malign the BJP by creating drama as the elections are drawing close. 

Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati said a case was registered against Tudu and SP Rishikesh D Khilari along with Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad initiated investigation into the matter. “We have gathered some evidence in the matter and further action will be taken soon,” said Senapati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishweswar Tudu Mayurbhanj District Planning Board
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp