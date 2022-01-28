Cops scan CCTV footage in Tudu case

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A week after allegations of manhandling of government officials by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu surfaced, Baripada Town police, on Thursday started inquiry by collecting CCTV footage, medical reports, call records and statements of the complainants.

Two officers of Mayurbhanj District Planning Board, deputy director Debashish Mohapatra and assistant director Ashwini Mallick had alleged that Tudu manhandled them last Friday. The officers claimed that Tudu called them to his office for updates on MP and MLA Local Area Development (MPLAD, MLALAD) funds expenditure and threw a chair at them during the discussion. Mohapatra’s left hand was fractured while Mallick suffered injuries on his body, the two complainants further stated.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against Tudu under sections 323, 341, 294 and 506 of the IPC. However, Tudu rubbished the allegations and said the officers were working at the behest of BJD and trying to malign the BJP by creating drama as the elections are drawing close.

Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati said a case was registered against Tudu and SP Rishikesh D Khilari along with Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad initiated investigation into the matter. “We have gathered some evidence in the matter and further action will be taken soon,” said Senapati.