STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

9-year-old girl critical after rape, accused arrested

As the girl had sustained critical injuries, she was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to the DHH.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Binjharpur police on Friday arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Sayeedpur area here. The accused was identified as Sheikh Besarat of Piramahalla village. The nine-year-old victim has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and her condition is critical.

Sources said the alleged crime took place on Wednesday night. As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s father with police, the minor was last seen playing with her friends on the river bank near her house in the evening. When she did not return home till night, family members launched a frantic search but failed to trace her. 

When her friends were asked, one of them informed the worried family members that they were returning home after playing when accused Besarat came on a bike and took the victim on his motorcycle on the pretext of buying her chocolate from the market.

The girl’s family members then reached the accused’s house and found it locked from inside. When no one responded despite repeated knocks on the door, they broke into the house and found the girl inside. Local villagers caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police the same night.

As the girl had sustained critical injuries, she was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to the DHH.
Her father lodged a complaint on Thursday morning basing on which police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Jajpur SP Rahul PR and a scientific team visited the crime spot for investigation.  Besarat was produced in court after his medical examination. He was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Minor rape POCSO POCSO Act
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp