BJP demands action against government officials for code violation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday demanded action against government officials who are allegedly working for the ruling BJD in clear violation of the model code of conduct. A delegation of the party led by State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the State Election Commissioner AP Padhi and submitted a memorandum citing four cases in which government officials are working for the BJD.

Samantsinghar complained to the State Election Commission that the BJP ZP candidate for zone-II in Kalimela block Rina Kabasi was abducted by home guard Sudhir Swain. The brother of Rina has gone on record claiming that Swain had given Rs 10 lakh to his father and an FIR in this connection has been filed in the local police station, she said.

The BJP alleged that the BJD had promised Rina Rs 10 lakh for withdrawing her nomination. The BJP further alleged that the office of tehsildar of Buguda block Sangram Keshari Jena is functioning as a BJD party office where leases for minor minerals were given to members of the ruling party without tender.