CJ launches Constitution in braille, audio formats

BHUBANESWAR: Visually-challenged persons in Odisha will now have access to the Constitution of India in braille and audio formats. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar released the full set of Constitution of India, consisting of five volumes, in braille format at the National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) in Cuttack in presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ved Kumari on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Chief Justice also released the Odia translation of the Constitution of India in an audio digital book format.The braille format is a first of its kind initiative of advocate and honorary secretary of Sahaya Mrinalini Padhi with the guidance from the first visually challenged OAS officer of Odisha Sanyas Behera and Swabhiman, the State Disability Information and Resource Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The audio format, also one-of-its-kind to be made in any vernacular language, has been created by Bhubaneswar-based NGO VIEWS.