STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CJ launches Constitution in braille, audio formats

The Chief Justice also released the Odia translation of the Constitution of India in an audio digital book format.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

CJ S Muralidhar releasing the Constitution of India in braille and audio formats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Visually-challenged persons in Odisha will now have access to the Constitution of India in braille and audio formats. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar released the full set of Constitution of India, consisting of five volumes, in braille format at the National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) in Cuttack in presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ved Kumari on the occasion of Republic Day. 

The Chief Justice also released the Odia translation of the Constitution of India in an audio digital book format.The braille format is a first of its kind initiative of advocate and honorary secretary of Sahaya Mrinalini Padhi with the guidance from the first visually challenged OAS officer of Odisha Sanyas Behera and Swabhiman, the State Disability Information and Resource Centre at Bhubaneswar. 
The audio format, also one-of-its-kind to be made in any vernacular language, has been created by Bhubaneswar-based NGO VIEWS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muralidhar National Law University NLUO Constitution in Braille Constitution in Audio Format
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp