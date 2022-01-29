Cold wave to sweep State for next three days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intense cold wave conditions will prevail across the State for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for many parts of Odisha from Friday to Monday. A warning has been issued for one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul and Keonjhar districts between Friday and Sunday morning. Similar weather condition is expected in Jharsuguda, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts on Sunday and Monday.

The Met department had advised people to stay indoors during night and early morning and keep their livestock in shaded areas after sunset. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umashankar Das said chilly weather is likely to prevail in some parts of Odisha under the influence of northerly and north-westerly dry and cold winds blowing over the State. On Friday morning, Daringbadi was the coldest at 6.5 degree C followed by Phulbani and Keonjhar at 8 degree C each. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.1 and 13 degree C, respectively. ​