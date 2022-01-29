Srimandir to open doors for devotees on February 1

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath temple will reopen for devotees from February 1 amid the strict implementation of Covid safety guidelines. This was decided at the meeting of Chhatisha Nijog (body of servitors) and the temple managing committee held virtually on Friday.

After the meeting, Puri Collector Samarth Verma informed mediapersons that in view of the steady decline in new Covid cases in the pilgrim town, a unanimous decision was taken to allow devotees into Srimandir in strict adherence to Covid norms. Besides, small businessmen and locals were facing difficulties in earning their livelihood as the 12th-century shrine was closed for devotees including tourists and visitors.

Verma said devotees intending to enter the temple will have to furnish a complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR test negative report. They have to observe physical distancing, wear mask and sanitise hands before entering the shrine. Devotees from outside Puri town will have to enter Srimandir through Simhadwar in queues and exit through the other three gates. Locals can enter the temple by furnishing their Aadhaar card through the west gate.

The temple will remain open for devotees from 5.30 am till 9 pm. Darshan will be restricted every Sunday to sanitise the temple complex and on important festivals to avoid a heavy rush of devotees. A fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued in this regard soon, Verma added.

The virtual meeting was presided over by chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar. Members of the Chhatisha Nijog and temple managing committee attended.

The administration had decided to close Srimandir for devotees from January 10 to 31 following a steep rise in new Covid positive cases in Puri town. On Thursday, the administration had lifted restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside Puri at Swargadwar.