Faction-ridden BJD’s parallel candidature creates confusion

JAGATSINGHPUR: Grappling with intra-party conflict ahead of the panchayat elections, ruling BJD is fielding candidates of warring groups for sarpanch and samiti member posts. This has led to parallel campaigning creating confusion in the minds of voters besides exposing the divide.

The rift was exposed during nominations in many blocks. In Tirtol, former sarpanch of Patilo panchayat Chittaranjan Rath, a supporter of MP Rajashree Mallick, has fielded his wife Suprava Panda as sarpanch candidate while Sandhyarani Mohanty filed nominations for panchayat samiti (PS) member. From the same panchayat, Gayatri Khandual, a supporter of local MLA Bijay Sankar Das, is a sarpanch candidate besides Nityananda Pani who is contesting for PS member post.

Similar is the situation in Biritol panchayat where former PS member Bijayini Mallick, backed by BJD, has been retained as nominee while Jarbux Khan, who has filed nominations against Mallick, is also being fielded by the ruling party. Nibedita Mallick of Tulang panchayat, a supporter of MLA Das, is contesting for PS member while Ahalya Nayak has been pitted against her by rebel BJD leaders.

Candidates lament that this move will only strengthen Opposition BJP and Congress’ strategy for the upcoming polls. “The rift is becoming very evident and will only act as a deterrent during the election process besides shaking the confidence of voters in the ruling party. I have informed senior leaders about these issues but no action has been taken,” said Mallick. President of district BJD unit and MLA Prashant Muduli echoed similar sentiments and said that parallel groups fielding candidates is just soiling the image of the ruling party and drawing resentment of voters who now have to cast their votes based on the winning prospect of the candidates.