STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha couple 'sells' newborn girl for Rs 12,000, probe ordered 

As the couple already had three daughters, they allegedly sold the newborn to a childless couple of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara soon after childbirth.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A newborn baby was allegedly sold for Rs 12,000 by her parents in Sanaraipara village within Dharamsala police limits in Jajpur. A probe has been initiated to inquire into the incident on Saturday.

Kanchan Behera, wife of Natabar Behera was admitted to Dharamsala CHC and delivered a baby girl on Thursday. As the couple already had three daughters, they allegedly sold the newborn to a childless couple of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara soon after childbirth.

Refuting the allegations, Natabar said that they had not sold their baby for money. "I am a daily wage labourer and it would be tough for me to fend for four children. Hence, we decided to hand over the baby to a childless relative to be adopted and raised well," added Natabar.  

After locals brought the incident to the attention of the administration, district child protection unit (DCPU) was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report. "We have initiated inquiry and will rescue the baby girl soon besides taking action against the accused couple," said Tapan Kumar Panda, legal officer of DCPU, Jajpur. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanaraipara village Dharamsala police Jajpur Odisha baby sale
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp