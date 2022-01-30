Odisha couple 'sells' newborn girl for Rs 12,000, probe ordered 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A newborn baby was allegedly sold for Rs 12,000 by her parents in Sanaraipara village within Dharamsala police limits in Jajpur. A probe has been initiated to inquire into the incident on Saturday.

Kanchan Behera, wife of Natabar Behera was admitted to Dharamsala CHC and delivered a baby girl on Thursday. As the couple already had three daughters, they allegedly sold the newborn to a childless couple of Mahakalapada in Kendrapara soon after childbirth.

Refuting the allegations, Natabar said that they had not sold their baby for money. "I am a daily wage labourer and it would be tough for me to fend for four children. Hence, we decided to hand over the baby to a childless relative to be adopted and raised well," added Natabar.

After locals brought the incident to the attention of the administration, district child protection unit (DCPU) was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report. "We have initiated inquiry and will rescue the baby girl soon besides taking action against the accused couple," said Tapan Kumar Panda, legal officer of DCPU, Jajpur. ENS