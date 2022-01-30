Orissa High Court admits petition on retrenched VIMSAR staffer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court admitted a petition relating to attachment of movable assets of office of Dean and Principal, VIMSAR only after the State government shelled out Rs 50,000 on Friday.

The State government had filed a petition challenging an order issued by a labour court for reinstating a Grade IV employee of VIMSAR-Rebati Kanta Kalet after over five years. While not implementing the labour court’s order during all these years the State government sought condonation of the delay in filing of the petition.

When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, a division bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty and Justice KR Mohapatra said, "Considering the submissions made and keeping in mind the way government machinery function and the interest of justice, this court condones the delay in filing of the writ petition subject to petitioner making a payment of Rs 50,000 as cost to the opposite party (Rebati Kanta Kalet)."

As per the court's direction, the State counsel informed the court that a banker's cheque of Rs 50,000 drawn in favour of the opposite party has been handed over to Kalet. While admitting the State government’s petition, the bench issued notice to the party concerned and posted the matter to March 4.

In an interim order, the Bench said, "Considering the submissions made and peculiar facts of this case and without prejudice to the contentions of the parties, in the interim it is directed that the order dated December 14, 2021 passed by the Senior Civil Judge, Sonepur shall remain stayed till next date and the executing court is directed to release the attached items in favour of the State government subject to reinstating the opposite party (Rebati Kanta Kalet) in the service forthwith."

As per case records, Kalet, a Class IV employee of VIMSAR was retrenched from service in 2007. Acting on Kalet’s petition, a labour court had awarded judgment in his favour and ordered for his reinstatement on September 28, 2016.

When the award was not implemented, Kalet had filed an execution case in a civil court in 2017. Taking note of it, the Senior Civil Judge of Sonepur ordered attachment of movable assets of office of Dean and Principal, VIMSAR, Burla on December 14, 2021.