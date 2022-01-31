STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cold wave conditions to subside in Odisha, rains expected this week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cold wave conditions are expected to subside from Monday with some parts of Odisha likely to witness fog and a fresh spell of rainfall activity this week. 

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in coastal districts along with Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts from Monday night to Wednesday morning. Similar conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in coastal districts along with Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati,  Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh districts during the same period.

As per the IMD, very dense fog condition occurs when the visibility is below 50 metre and during dense fog the visibility is between 200 metre and 50 metre. "Fog is expected in some parts of Odisha as the moisture level will increase due to the approaching western disturbance, clear sky conditions and calm winds," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

Some parts in the State will witness rainfall activity from February 3 under the influence of the western disturbance, he added. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at one or two places in north interior districts and Sonepur in February.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase, especially in the northern districts, in the subsequent two days. Between January 1 and 19, the State had received 39.6 mm rainfall which is 414 per cent more against normal of 7.7 mm.

