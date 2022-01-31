STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor boy from Odisha's Nabarangpur district rescued from Haryana

Sources said that the boy had left his house for some days in search of work and on January 21, he boarded a truck to Raipur from Deobhog village.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A minor boy from Kharapadihi village in Nabarangpur district, who went missing while going to Chhattisgarh in search of work, was rescued by Chandahandi police from Haryana on Saturday.  Pradeep Majhi (14) was handed over to his family on Sunday. 

Pradeep's whereabouts were traced to Rewari district in Haryana after a local dhaba owner sheltering him made a video seeking help. Sources said that the boy had left his house for some days in search of work. On January 21, he boarded a truck to Raipur from Deobhog village on Chhattisgarh border. 

However, the truck driver left Pradeep near a dhaba in Haryana's Rewari district. While the dhaba owner Sarjit Gunjar accommodated Pradeep, he later made a video and shared the boy's details to facilitate his return home.

As the video went viral, Nabarangpur SP directed Chandahandi police to track the boy. The police team acted swiftly and rescued Pradeep. Pradeep's father Janardhan Majhi thanked Nabarangpur police for the timely help.

