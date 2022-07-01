STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Don’t paralyse coal mines, Pradhan requests people

“Now, Talcher Coalfield is producing 100 million tonne of coal per annum. In next 10 years, the production will reach 2,000 million tonne,” Pradhan said.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:   Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday urged people to not halt operations in coal mines for fulfilment of their demands as it negatively impacts the economy of the region, State and the country.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating two Central schools here, Pradhan said, “Our demands may be genuine, but we should not shut down coal mines in protest. We can launch agitations in front of the offices of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and the government to get our demands fulfilled. But stopping operations in mines not only harms the economic interests of the State government but also the Centre as well as the workers of MCL. Besides, supply of coal to the country’s power stations is affected.”
Production in Talcher coalfields is often disrupted due to frequent strikes by locals over various demands. Dispatch of coal from the mines is also paralysed due to the agitations. 

The Union Minister said he wants development of Talcher and the entire Angul district irrespective of criticism. A fertiliser plant is being constructed at Talcher at a cost of `13,000 crore. Besides, construction of the new Talcher Thermal Power Station will start soon as the tender process has been completed, he informed.

“Now, Talcher Coalfield is producing 100 million tonne of coal per annum. In next 10 years, the production will reach 2,000 million tonne,” Pradhan said and exhorted people to take advantage of the rapid industrialisation taking place in the district.

The Union Minister further said the MCL has been asked to adopt Talcher ITI and turn the vocational institute into a skill development centre for the benefit of youths from non-coal areas. Pradhan congratulated MCL CMD OP Singh for the company’s feat of dispatching 100 rakes of coal to various power stations.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, MCL director (personnel) Keshav Rao, GM AK Dhal and former MP Rudra Narayan Pani were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan coal mines economy Impact
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp