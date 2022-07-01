STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moquim wades into Petanala to seek govt attention

 “If it fails to revive the drain within this period, being the representative of Cuttack residents, I will go on an indefinite hunger strike", he said giving an ultimatum of three months.

Mohammed Moquim . (Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim on Thursday led a novel protest against the administrative apathy for renovation of Petanala at CDA here. The senior Congress leader stepped into the slush-filled open drain channel with a placard demanding answers from officials regarding the delay in its renovation and beautification work. 

“I had given assurance to Markat Nagar residents for renovation and beautification of Petanala while fighting the general election in 2019. During my three year tenure, I held discussion with drainage division, concerned ministers and even raised this issue in the State Assembly. But I just cannot find out the reasons why the Odisha government is showing step motherly attitude towards the problems of Markat Nagar residents,” said Moquim. 

He gave an ultimatum of three months to the State government. “If it fails to revive the drain within this period, being the representative of Cuttack residents, I will go on an indefinite hunger strike near it,” he also said. 

