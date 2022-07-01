STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naba Das puts focus on healthcare in rural areas

The Minister said Odisha has emerged as an example in the health sector because of steps taken to minimise human casualty during the pandemic.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:00 AM

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das Speaking at ‘Sushruta: The Health Conclave’. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday stressed on availability of health services to people in remote corners of the State through public-private-partnership mode in view of the lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at ‘Sushruta: The Health Conclave’, organised by leading digital news platforms Odisha Bytes and Odisha Sambad here, the Minister said Odisha has emerged as an example in the health sector because of steps taken to minimise human casualty during the pandemic.

Chairman of Ashwini Group of Hospitals and eminent orthopaedic and plastic surgeon Dr Subrat Jena said it is a matter of regret that Odisha failed to set up any medical college for 50 years from 1962 to 2012. 
He expressed satisfaction that several medical colleges in the public and private sectors have opened in the last few years. “The initiatives will definitely improve health services in the State,” he added.

In the valedictory session of the conclave, Minister of Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Ghadai elaborated on the government’s commitment to improve healthcare services.

Group Editor of Odisha Bytes and Odisha Sambad Sandeep Mishra delivered the welcome address. Noted medicine specialists Dr Niroj Kumar Mishra and Dr Jayanta Kumar Panda, Chief Executive Officer SUM Ultimate Medicare Dr Swetapadma Dash and Editor of Odisha Bytes Punyaprava Rath also spoke.

