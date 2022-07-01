Odisha: Mask rule back in Capital City 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Covid curbs are back in the Capital City following a rapid spike in coronavirus infections. Issuing an advisory, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made use of masks and social distancing mandatory and asked all citizens residing within BMC area as well as people coming to the city from outside to wear masks appropriately in public places and while moving out.

All malls, shops and stores have been directed to ensure social distancing of about two metre on their premises. Stating that the responsibility of maintaining social distancing lies with the owner of the premises, the BMC order clarified that those found with violations will be dealt with penal provisions of the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations.

The BMC has banned spitting in public places asking people to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times. All citizens have been advised to maintain social distancing at all times while in public places. As per the reimposed guidelines, the CEO/Manager/Head of the offices of government as well as private will have to ensure that their employees are observing Covid appropriate behaviour.

Mask rule back in Capital City

Seeking cooperation of the city residents, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has urged people to wear masks while stepping out of the house or visiting crowded places and advised that all symptomatic persons should visit the nearest health centre for the Covid-19 test.

The new cases in Bhubaneswar climbed 14 times in last 15 days - from five on June 14 to 69 on Thursday. The State reported more than 150 new cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday with 155 people from 17 districts testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. As many as 161 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The maximum 69 cases were from Khurda, 16 from Cuttack, 12 from Sundargarh, nine from Puri and eight from Balasore. With this the active cases soared to 668. The test positivity rate (TPR) touched 1.21 per cent (pc) even as testing improved marginally this week due to integrated door-to-door surveillance by the health workers. The TPR in nine districts was more than one pc with Khurda topping the list with 8.5 pc, followed by Balasore (4.3 pc), Puri (3.38 pc) and Cuttack (2.3 pc).

The rise in infections in Puri where large scale congregation is expected on Friday for Rath Yatra has also left the health experts worried. They cautioned the government could have restricted the entry of pilgrims from outside the State this year in view of the imminent fourth wave.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said people with symptoms have been advised not to go to Puri and those found with even milder symptoms to undergo Covid test. “Beds and oxygen supply facilities have been augmented in the urban areas of the State including Puri. We have to follow restrictions and remain watchful till the end of month,” he said.